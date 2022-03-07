A dog from Pembrokeshire has been named as the UK’s naughtiest pet, in a national competition held by So-Sure.
Laya, a one-year-old mixed breed, who lives in Haverfordwest, has been named as the UK’s naughtiest pet after being caught destroying all the cushions on her owner’s sofa, and covering the living room in feathers.
She has also been caught destroying duvets, and more than 20 pairs of shoes.
For the victory (if it can be called that), Laya’s owner has won a £200 Next voucher to help repair some of the damage caused by her furry friend, but it may not go very far given Laya’s prior record.
Laya beat Evie, a one-year-old Labradoodle from Leeds to the title, who came second, ahead of 13-year-old Labrador Daisy from Cardiff in third.
