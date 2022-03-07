A new podcast is giving people the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of ancient pilgrims and learn about the history of Pembrokeshire while visiting the reported birthplace of St David.

The St Non’s Sound Walk takes people on an inspirational journey between the sea at St Davids, discovering Holy Well, reportedly where Wales’ patron saint was born.

The podcast, which was released on St Non’s Day, is created by Welsh writer and broadcaster Horatio Clare, and features historians, musicians, farmers, seafarers and so many more to fulfil the listeners’ experiences.

Horatio Clare said: “Making this Sound Walk around St Non's and St Davids, one of the most beautiful places on earth, was a bewitching and beautiful experience, full of surprise, richness, and the depths and tints of histories and cultures which stretch back thousands of years, and which are vibrantly alive today.

“As a native of south Wales who has known and loved Pembrokeshire all my life, it was a particular privilege to discover and solicit the stories, lives and histories of this place.”

The people who take part in the podcast and talk of their relationship with the history, landscape, creativity and spirituality of the St Non’s/St Davids area includes:

Writers Laura Barton, Jon Gower and Brenig Davies

Singers Mike Chant, Roy Jones, Lis Cousens and Rudi Lloyd Benson

Artists Jackie Morris and Becky Lloyd

Farmers Elspeth Cotton and Robert Davies

Scholar Dean Sarah Rowland Jones

Marine archaeologist Julian Whitewright

Seafarer Graham da Gama Howells

National Park Authority interpretation officer, Rhowan Alleyne, added: “Inspired by journeys of the past, the St Non’s Sound Walk is a rich and meditative experience that will carry listeners to the curving cliffs of Pembrokeshire from wherever they are in the world.”

Recorded in August 2021 and available to download for free from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority website, the sound walk was funded by Ancient Connections.

Ancient Connections is a project that is reviving the ancient links between north Wexford in Ireland and north Pembrokeshire, as well as Ireland and Wales, in order to create sustainable tourism in and between the regions.

To download the St Non’s Sound walk visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/st-nons-sound-walk