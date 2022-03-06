A CARDIGAN man found to be in possession of a knife at Cardigan rugby club was spared jail when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates.

Andrew Scott, of Llwynon, Priory Street, had pleaded guilty to knife possession at Cardigan RFC on Saturday, February 19.

The bench were told that Scott had an ‘ivory-handled’ knife at the premises.

Magistrates sentenced Scott to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

They said that while such an offence was normally ‘so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified’, the sentence would be suspended for 18 months as the defendant had a ‘real prospect of rehabilitation’, had ‘shown genuine remorse’, and was said to had begun to have ‘stability in his life’.

Scott was told he would be electronically tagged after being made the subject of a nightly curfew between 8pm and 6am for four months.

He was also ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs.