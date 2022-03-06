A CARDIGAN man found to be in possession of a knife at Cardigan rugby club was spared jail when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates.
Andrew Scott, of Llwynon, Priory Street, had pleaded guilty to knife possession at Cardigan RFC on Saturday, February 19.
The bench were told that Scott had an ‘ivory-handled’ knife at the premises.
Magistrates sentenced Scott to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months.
They said that while such an offence was normally ‘so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified’, the sentence would be suspended for 18 months as the defendant had a ‘real prospect of rehabilitation’, had ‘shown genuine remorse’, and was said to had begun to have ‘stability in his life’.
Scott was told he would be electronically tagged after being made the subject of a nightly curfew between 8pm and 6am for four months.
He was also ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.