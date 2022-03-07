MAYBE there are signs the high street can be revived with Haverfordwest welcoming a new furniture store on Bridge Street.

LD Furniture, which is based in Cardigan, has opened its second ever store right here in Haverfordwest.

Owner Lee Lydon is currently overseeing the early stages of the store being open while his wife Nicola manages their already successful and established store in Ceredigion.

Mr Lydon said the company had always been drawn to Pembrokeshire with many customers coming across to their original store.

“We have customers that come from Pembrokeshire to our shop in Cardigan,” said Mr Lydon, “and there are a lot of people who don’t get the chance to come so we decided to come to our customers here.”

LD Furniture focusses on stock that is new and returns, so very little of the stock is second hand.

“We’ll do stock changes once week where we get lots of unusual pieces,” said Mr Lydon. “We do home furnishings and rugs and are looking to expand on garden furniture.”

The mayor of Haverfordwest opens a new store on Bridge Street

The mayor of Haverfordwest, Alan Buckfield, who opened the store by cutting a ribbon on St David’s Day, said he was delighted to see a new shop on Bridge Street.

“In these difficult economic times I am proud to be involved with people looking to expand on their business. I wish them every success.”

The store will be open 10am to 5pm Monday to Saturday.