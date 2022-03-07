The Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Lynne Neagle has confirmed an additional £7.7m in funding to support an online mental health service.
The money will extend the service of SilverCloud Wales, an online mental health tool which helps people who experience mild to moderate anxiety, depression or stress.
The expansion of the service will see digital therapy offered to young people aged 11 and over, as well as providing perinatal support.
During the pilot scheme during the Covid-19 pandemic, 64 per cent of the 23,000 people who accessed the service reported positive outcomes following self-referral.
Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Lynne Neagle, said: “Feedback we have received has shown that people felt SilverCloud really helped them through a time where they needed a bit of support, and I am pleased we are now expanding the services offered.”
Ken Cahill, CEO of SilverCloud Health, added: “SilverCloud Health is proud to be helping NHS Wales to help people across the country get the mental health support they need at this time.
“With 18 years of research behind us, our programmes, designed by clinical psychologists have high success rates to support their effectiveness. Every person helped is a success story as far as we are concerned.”
