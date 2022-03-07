A Pembrokeshire League club have made it into the semi-final of the West Wales Intermediate Cup, after a triumphant win quarter-final victory against the West Wales Premier League joint-leaders.
Hakin United, reigning Pembrokeshire League champions and currently sitting second in the table, comfortably saw off Penlan AFC, who are joint-top of the West Wales Premier League.
However, there was only one team in it from the start, as the Milford Haven-based club were 4-0 victors, after strikes from Shane Walsh and Leon Britton, and a brace from Ashley Bevan.
Previously, Penlan had won 12 and drawn one of their last 13 games, seeing them top of their league table alongside Mumble Rangers, as they came to the Observatory Ground full of confidence.
But after one of the great performances in the cup history of Hakin United, it will be them in the semi-finals, as Pembrokeshire League Division Two side St Clears will not be, after a 3-1 loss away at Seven Sisters Onllwyn, despite Jon Seeley’s goal.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.