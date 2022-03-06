Scarlets Academy centre Macs Page has been involved with the Wales Under 18s squad which took on Scottish opposition at Ystrad Mynach in preparation for forthcoming Six Nations festival.
The 16-year-old Pembrokeshire talent recently signed for Starlets Academy, having starred for Scarlets West in aseries of under-17 age-grade fixtures – and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.
Macs started his rugby journey with Fishguard RFC minis, before moving to play with Crymych RFC Juniors and Youth.
He is a pupil at Ysgol y Preseli, and prior to playing representative rugby had three years with Swansea City football academy.
He is currently studying an Electric and Plumbing Service course at Pembrokeshire College, along with playing in the WRU College and Schools National League.
Scarlets Academy skills coach Paul Fisher said: “We were very impressed when we saw Macs playing, he has genuine pace along with the ability to beat defenders at will. His distribution off both hands is impressive and he identifies space well.
“On the other side of the ball he showed his ability to tackle along with being a contact area turnover merchant.
"We look forward to seeing Macs develop with the Scarlets Academy and are excited by his potential when he moves into senior rugby.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.