A PLAY warning school children on the dangers of getting mixed up in crime is about to tour eight schools around the county.

Crime Time is written by Simon Haslam and was commissioned in 2020 in a joint agency initiative between Dyfed-Powys Police, Mid and West Wales Fire Service and Pembrokeshire Youth Service as a preventative action against youth crime and as a response to the issue of county lines.

Western Telegraph met the cast and director as the play begins its tour of schools for the first time since Covid.

The cast are all year one students on the Production and Performing Arts course at Pembrokeshire College.

Cast members described how they were excited, nervous and ‘buzzed’ to get the show on the road.

Morgan Berry, who plays lead Charlie, explained what the play is all about.

“Crime Time is about children who get manipulated by an older guy who wants them to do his dirty work for them.

“Charlie is bossy but also gullible to Joe and what she asks her to do she just does it. Joe has control over Charlie because he offers her money and he finds out about her brother and threatens her.”

Director Lucie O’Neill said the play helps raise awareness of real-life issues through Theatre and Education.

“The play is to help raise awareness so that children do not fall into the wrong crowd. It covers themes like stealing and shop lifting.”

It’s Lucie’s first time directing the play which used to run under the name The Crime of Our Lives.

Now the script is tighter and more in line with the threats young people are facing now.

PC Helen Llewellyn of Dyfed-Powys Police said the play coincides with County Lines Intensification week, where police and other local agencies will be raising awareness about the impact of these crimes and how to spot and report anything perceived to be suspicious.

“The crime now focuses on a young person and their friends who again become involved with crime and the consequences of their actions.

“It touches on the very relevant County Lines theme and reflects crime trends and situations local young people in Pembrokeshire may face.”