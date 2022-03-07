Children across Pembrokeshire are being urged to get involved in National Careers Week, which kicks off today (Monday, March 7).
The aim of the week is to support young people as they leave education and prepare to move into the world of employment.
Paul Davies, Senedd member for Preseli Pembrokeshire, is looking forward to the week, particularly with the upcoming Senedd elections.
Paul Davies MS said: “Young people are Wales’ future workforce, so it is vital we equip them with all the skills they need and know what opportunities are out there waiting for them to seize.
“National Careers Week is a perfect opportunity for our future high-flyers to find out more as it brings together employers, advisers and students through a range of events and activities.
“Leaving education and heading into work can be very daunting so I’d encourage as many people as possible to get involved with National Careers Week.”
