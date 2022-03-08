A public meeting will be taking place in Neyland this week, to discuss holding a summer carnival in the town, after several years away due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The meeting will be held at the Community Hub in Neyland at 7.30pm on the evening of Wednesday, March 9.
Mayor of Neyland, Cllr Simon Hancock will be running the meeting, and he is very much looking forward to the carnival’s return.
He said: “This year marks the centenary of the annual Neyland Carnival and it would be great to see the return of this much-loved event after an understandable lapse of three years.
“We hope to get a good turn out from people who want to help organise the carnival, so it is will be event which people will long remember.”
