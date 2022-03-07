A £1m investment is being made into the private hospital which treats patients from Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and beyond.
Nearly 4,000 patients had surgery at Werndale Hospital, Bancyfelin during 2021 and the new investment will enable ward capacity to be increased by 20 per cent.
The work, due to be completed by this summer, will see a one-storey extension to the main hospital building.
This will incorporate a suite of new pateint rooms with en-suite bathrooms.
Werndale is part of Circle Health Group which is carrying out a £125million redevelopment programme across its 50 hospitals in the UK.
The investment comes at a time when Werndale Hospital is seeing increased demand for its services across all specialities particularly orthopaedic surgery, ophthalmology and general surgery.
Jacky Jones, executive director of Werndale Hospital, said:“Offering the very best facilities and services to our patients is essential to the delivery of great patient care.
"The investment programme is an exciting opportunity to expand what we can offer to patients at Werndale. All our staff and consultants are very excited to see the completed extension.”
