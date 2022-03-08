The people of Milford Haven are coming together in support of their Ukrainian twins, by hosting a Ukrainian-themed day in the town in order to raise funds for several grassroots charities in the country.
The people of Milford Haven have felt a connection to Ukraine for many decades now, since the town was twinned with Uman towards the centre of the country in 1990.
To raise money for the Ukrainian charities, there will be a themed day with food and music from Ukraine at The Taste of Haven restaurant on Charles Street in the centre of the town.
The day will last from 10am to 3pm on Friday, April 1, 2022, which includes beverages, snacks, cakes and lunches.
However after that, at 6.30pm that Friday evening, there will be an evening dedicated to Ukrainian themes, with a three-course dinner and native music.
Booking is required for the evening meal, which will cost £22.50 per person on the day, and can be done via contacting 07960 407166.
Are you running an event and want people to know about it? Then look no further. Take a look at our events page at westerntelegraph.co.uk/local-events/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.