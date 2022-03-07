SUPPORT the Boardwalk has made improvements to its nature pond in Broad Haven.
The group of local volunteers who look after the area applied for a grant from Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust under the banner ‘Force for Nature’ to help get both areas cleared and useable again.
Because of the nature of the pond – an old mine with depths of over 6m – the only way to clear the reeds and willow was by boat, requiring specialist equipment and a contractor.
The site engaged with Aquaclear, a local company who work across the UK.
A spokesperson for Support the Broadwalk said: "Aquaclear were on site for two days, February 28 and March 1, and we now have a great dipping deck again and the view from the platform has been restored for everyone to enjoy."
Additional funding was also used: monies granted to Support the Boardwalk from a recent housing development in Broad Haven and from the Havens Community Council car park honesty box.
Find out more about Support the Broadwalk www.facebook.com/supporttheboardwalk and www.supporttheboardwalk.co.uk.
