Angle Lifeboat had two shouts within 45 minutes at the weekend, and were asked to assist with a boat aground at Stack Rock, and then tasked with assisting a woman who was fitting in and out of consciousness.
The crews were paged to assist with the aground boat at 12.55pm on the afternoon of Saturday, March 5, and left the station.
However, as they were on their way, they were stood down at 12.58pm as the casualty required no further assistance.
The crew was not back for long, as the call to help the unconscious woman came at 1.36pm, where they were tasked with assisting alongside HM Coastguard Dale.
The crews arrived and went ashore to assist the casualty, who was then passed into the care of the paramedics.
Angle Lifeboat crews left the scene and returned to the station at 2.30pm.
