After nearly a decade with its fate hanging in the balance, the future of a top Pembrokeshire all weather tourist attraction has been bought secured with its sale.

Goodwick’s Ocean Lab has been bought by Sea Trust marine conservation charity, it was announced today, Monday, March 7.

The Ocean Lab, is a much-loved social hub for the twin towns and one of Pembrokeshire’s top all-weather attractions.

Sea Trust is delighted to be named as the new owners, having bought the building from Pembrokeshire County Council.

Uncertainty over the fate of the building had cast a shadow over its future since the ill-fated Goodwick marina project was announced back in 2013, with a plan was to totally redevelop the seafront with shops housing and marina facilities.

Cliff managed to convince marina developers Conygar to lease the Ocean Lab from PCC, with Sea Trust running it as a base for our Marine Conservation work and the cafe, shop and soft play all still operating.

However in 2019, after the marina plans had fallen through, it was recommended that Sea Trust be evicted from the building and that it be put on the market immediately.

Councillor Paul Miller managed to convince cabinet to give the charity a nine month stay of execution to come up with a business plan.

With the help of cabinet member for finance, Bob Kilmister, director of resources Jon Haswell, Helen McLeod- Baikie PCC’s chief property officer and Welch Law a plan to buy the Ocean Lab was formed and finally completed this month.

“It took some time to get approval of our business plans, but at last we are now masters of our own destiny,” said Cliff.

“We have big plans and hope we can create a bigger better, must-see National Marine Wildlife Centre as a visitor attraction/education centre that will help to attract visitors to the area all year round.

“It’s taken a long time coming but, we at Sea Trust feel it’s a great opportunity to create something special and a significant win-win situation for PCC, our Sea Trust team and volunteers, our community and our marine wildlife.”

Cllr Paul Miller, cabinet member for economy, tourism and leisure, added:

“I’m delighted we’ve finally got there. The Ocean Lab and the work that the Sea Trust team do is something I’m a huge supporter of.

“With the building sale completed I’m looking forward to working with them on the next chapter.”