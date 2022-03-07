A man was arrested late last night by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit for driving under the influence of drugs.

When his car was stop checked in Pope Hill overnight between Sunday, March 6 and Monday, March 7, he provided a positive roadside drug wipe for cannabis and cocaine.

He was then taken into custody, where he provided blood samples.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: "He has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood sample."