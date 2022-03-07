There were 153 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area according to today’s (Monday, March 7) Public Health Wales.

There were 78 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 52 in Pembrokeshire and 23 in Ceredigion since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 80,333 – 44,718 in Carmarthenshire, 23,975 in Pembrokeshire and 11,640 in Ceredigion.

Data on a Monday is for a 24 hour period up to 9am Friday, and data on a Tuesday is for the 72 hours up to 9am Monday.

Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people do not have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.

For the seven-day period ending on February 27, there were 15,416 lateral flow testing episodes across the three counties – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 1,362 were positive.

There were no new covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area and the total now stands at 706 throughout the pandemic.

In total, 1,023 new cases of coronavirus and two new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 819,169 cases and 7,017 deaths.

There have been 8,783 tests done across the country since the last report.

Across Wales 2,521,885 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,389,355 have had their second dose.

‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,912,811 people and 61,173 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.