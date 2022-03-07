A man had his vehicle seized by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit this morning (Monday, March 7), as he was reported on suspicion of two motoring offences.
The man’s vehicle was stop checked in Johnston this morning, as the man was reported on suspicion of driving whilst uninsured, and using a motor vehicle with an incorrectly inflated tyre.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that “his vehicle was seized accordingly.”
