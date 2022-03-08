Fancy owning a pub in the centre of a Pembrokeshire town?

Granted it is a bit of a fixer upper but the former Ship and Anchor pub in the centre of Fishguard, along with a large plot of land, is on sale until the end of this week.

The pub was bought by Pembrokeshire County Council as part of the multimillion-pound Chimneys Link scheme and the rear extension demolished as part of the scheme.

After the road was completed the former pub was originally put on the open market with a price guide of between £120,000 and £180,000.

It is now for sale by tender, with the deadline for best and final offers this Friday, March 11.

JJ Morris, who have been instructed to sell the property on the council’s behalf, are marketing it as a: “Prominently positioned former public house with excellent commercial potential [in an] excellent trading location with frontage onto High Street and adjacent to the new Co-op Supermarket.”

It also comes with a large plot of ground, with a frontage of 100 feet and a depth of 70 feet, which has ‘further development potential, subject to any necessary consents.

When it was operating as a pub, the property consisted of ground floor commercial accommodation with a porch, former public bar and lounge bar and first floor living and bedroom accommodation.

“The Ship and Anchor was a very successful public house which stands in an excellent trading location and being adjacent to the new Co-Op Supermarket,” say the estate agents.

“Although being well suited as a public house, it is equally well suited to a variety of other commercial uses, subject to any necessary change of use and/or planning consents.

“It is offered 'For Sale' with a realistic price guide and early inspection is strongly advised.”

Best and final offers for the former pub can be submitted until 12 noon on Friday. For more information see jjmorris.com.