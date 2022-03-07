Pembrokeshire County Council has spoken on the ongoing Ukraine crisis, showing support to the civilians of Ukraine.

As a mark of respect, County Hall is to light up in the colours of Ukraine – blue and yellow.

Leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr David Simpson, spoke about the crisis at the recent meeting of the full council on Thursday, March 3.

In his statement at the meeting, he said: “I would like to take this opportunity to express on behalf of Pembrokeshire County Council our deepest sympathy for the people of Ukraine, following the invasion by Russia.

“We had all hoped that unprovoked aggression and war in Europe was consigned to the history books.

“We stand in support with Ukraine and admire the incredible bravery being shown by the country’s armed forces and civilians alike while hoping for a lasting peace.

“As many people will know, Pembrokeshire has previously welcomed children from Ukraine affected by the Chernobyl disaster. The friendships forged from those visits remain strong between our two countries.

“There will be Pembrokeshire people worried for family and friends in Ukraine as we speak.

“As a mark of our deep respect and solidarity for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people during this terrible time we will be lighting up County Hall in Ukraine’s national colours.”

Many people across Pembrokeshire are offering support to the people of Ukraine as the situation deteriorates, with the county council publicising ways to show support from our corner of Wales.

People can show support by visiting the specialist pages on the websites of Pembrokeshire County Council, the Welsh Government or the Senedd’s campaign in time of global crisis, Disasters Emergency Committee.

Furthermore, the British Red Cross has launched a Ukrainian crisis appeal, which is seeking financial donations.

Support is also asked towards the United Nations High Commission for Refugees.

Unicef also has a donation page which is aiming to help support civilians of Ukraine.

Many people from Pembrokeshire have already helped in the crisis by donating items including duvets, clothing and nappies to Ukraine.