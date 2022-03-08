Local youngsters have had a taste of adventure this winter, at a free addventure club put on by the Pembrokeshire activity provider that invented coasteering.

TYF in St Davids, which takes thousands of visitors, mostly from away, out to explore the Pembrokeshire coastline every year, decided this winter to give back to the local community.

At the start of 2022, TYF launched its free Adventure Club, an after-school club set up for young, local residents aged eight to 16 years old.

Every week club members have met in a different location close to Britain’s smallest city and, under the supervision of TYF's expert adventure guides, have tried their hand at surfing, coasteering, raft building, climbing, fire making and rockpool exploring to name but a few.

The sessions also cover understanding the effects of weather and tide on adventure.

“The aim of the club is to build stronger relationships with the local community while introducing youngsters to the wild and wonderful places along the coastline they get to call home, becoming independent, nature-loving adventurers for life,” said TYF’s community coordinator, Bonnie Middleton.

“TYF would love to employ more people from the local community, offering the skills, training and knowledge for young people to become guides and get paid for going on adventures every day.

“The Adventure Club exposes young people to what a life in the outdoors industry might entail.”

One impressed parent added: “It has been a great experience so far. TYF’s guides are fantastic. The kids have gone out in all kinds of weathers and every week has been different.

“The idea of using varied locations to meet means that we’ve been to places in north Pembrokeshire that we hadn’t visited for years.”

The club has been running for free since January to give parents and children a taste of what the it entails.

At the end of March feedback will be collected from parents and a plan will be put in place to move forward with an affordable payment plan for the club.

If you're interested in hearing more about events for locals and updates on the club email play@tyf.com.