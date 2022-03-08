People across west Wales are being encouraged to apply for a new BBC Cymru Wales show, Wales’ Home of the Year, looking for homes of all types to take part in the six-part series.
The new show, presented by Owain Wyn Evans, is looking for terraced houses, bungalows, castles, cottages or anything either urban or rural which embodies design, style or amazing architecture.
Filming will begin in April and broadcast on BBC One Wales later this year.
Owain said: “I've loved transforming houses into homes over the years, and can't wait to feel that same sense of love in these gorgeous Welsh properties.
“The concept of 'home' isn't something you can touch or hold, but it is something you can feel. I'll be looking for individual style, something which reveals the owner’s personality, and a strong sense of hiraeth.”
Applications should be sent to waleshomes@iwcmedia.co.uk and should include contact details, a brief description of the home and a few pictures.
