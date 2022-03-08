Penfro Model Club has announced that the follow up to the club’s hugely successful debut model show, which was held in 2019, has finally been arranged.
Shows were cancelled in March 2020 and October 2021, but now members are ready for the upcoming event.
The show will be held at Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, April 23, with entry at £2.50 per person.
The day will also have a charitable gain, as the day also aims to raise funds for two Pembrokeshire-based charities – Get The Boys A Lift in Haverfordwest, and Pembroke Dock Heritage Trust.
Penfro Model Club’s Peter Mitchell said: “We have again had instant support from model clubs in west Wales along with other groups.
“We expect to have up to 40 tables displaying all aspects of scale modelling, from ships and aircraft to science fiction and Star Wars. Military vehicle owners have been invited to support and the heritage centre team will have refreshments available.”
The Penfro Model Club has regular meetings 7pm on the third Wednesday of each month at the heritage centre, where several members also volunteer.
For further details, contact Peter Mitchell on 01646 689783 and pete.mitchell60@yahoo.com
