A WOMAN who bought a laptop from a Currys store in Pembrokeshire claims to have discovered personal files on it, including bank details.

Kila Millidine, 65, bought a £500 Acer Inspire laptop from the Haverfordwest store, on Monday, February 28.

While setting it up, she says she found personal data, including other people’s medical records, bank details, expenses claims, and a copy of a driving licence.

Currys have responded by saying they are conducting an 'internal investigation' and they have been in touch with Kila, who will be going back to the store to allow the team to investigate the case further.

Kila claims four people’s details were found on the laptop.

She described how she tracked them down through the information on the laptop and explained to them what she had found.

“I didn’t know whether I had a copy of their files or the one and only existing file,” said Kila.

“I am in disbelief about it all and I’m outraged for these four people, because I was reading stuff I had no right to be reading.”

Kila says she tried to contact Currys, Haverfordwest, but the store apparently has no direct email address or telephone number.

The St Davids resident, who would have to make a 30-mile round-trip to go see a store assistant in person, says she has written to the CEO of Currys complaining about the situation.

“There is stuff on the laptop I have no right reading,” said Kila.

“I thought the best thing to do was to try and contact the four people and take it from there. I am really shocked.”