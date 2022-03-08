Residents of a Pembrokeshire village are still having to use bottled water to drink, after a plan to provide water from an alternative source proved ‘unviable’.

Back in 2019 the Western Telegraph reported on the residents of Barham Road, Trecwn, who said they were becoming ill after drinking the tap water they bought from the company which manages the former RNAD depot in Trecwn.

Residents, who were not on mains water, said that the water had taken on a string smell of chlorine with tests showing nine times the permitted level of iron.

They said that drinking the water was affecting their health and since March 2019 have been provided with bottled water for drinking.

The following year a full meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council (PCC) was told that the possibility of an alternative supply for the Trecwn residents affected, and installation of a new mains connection was being explored. However, ‘residential contributions’ were expected towards the cost of the work.

Three years on and residents in the village are still on bottled water and Pembrokeshire County Council has said that it has gone back to the drawing board after initial plans proved ‘unviable’.

“No work or anything has been carried out yet so we are all still on bottled water,” said Alex Pieniak, treasurer of the Trecwn Community Association.

She said that from what she understood PCC had arranged a contractor for the work with the agreement being that the council would pay for the work and be reimbursed by residents either by a payment in full, by way of a charge on the property.

However, the council has told the Western Telegraph that there has been no final decision on which organisation is carrying out the works, or even elements of the work, and that council officers were still working through the terms of the financial support available for residents.

‘We are continuing to work with Welsh Water and the owners of the former military depot at Trecwn, for an appropriate cost-effective option for residents,” said a Pembrokeshire County Council spokesperson.

“The original proposal proved unviable which led us to redesign the scheme.

“We are in regular communication with residents and hope to have further options and costs shortly. Pembrokeshire County Council is committed to finding the best cost solution for residents.”