A Walk for Ukraine is taking place in Pembrokeshire this Sunday, with participants encouraged to carry a sunflower, which is the national bloom of the war-torn country.

People are asked to contribute £5, with the money going directly to a relative of a Saundersfoot resident in Hungary, who is providing food and shelter for nine Ukranian refugees in her own home near Budapest.

Keen charity walkers Lyn Sandall of New Hedges and Debbie Ludlow and Lynn Knibbs of Saundersfoot - who have previously fundraised as Team Littlefoot - decided to organise the walk as a positive action.

Lyn said:

"We just felt awful about the situation, but once we had decided to do something, we immediately felt a bit better."

"We can't help millions of people, but hopefully whatever we raise will help Sandra Knibbs Herter look after the three families."

Sandra is a cousin of Lynn Knibbs' husband Mike and is currently sleeping in her sitting room to make room for the refugees. All the money raised will go directly to her, with no administration costs.

Sunday's walk - to show solidarity with the Ukraine as well as raise money - will start at Penally Station at 9.30am and follow a two-mile, fairly flat route along the coast path to Bubbleton Farm Cafe, with with superb views of Caldey Island and the rugged coastline en route.

After a coffee and chat at Bubbleton, those that wish will return to Penally by the same route. Those wanting to do one way only will need to arrange transport.

As well as carrying sunflowers, it is also suggested that walkers wear the Ukranian colours of blue and yellow.

Both Lyn Sandall and Debbie Ludlow are collecting items for the Ukranian appeal by Get The Boys A Lift in Haverfordwest.

Details of what is needed can be found on the GTBAL Facebook page.

Items can be dropped off with Lyn, or in the blue and yellow bin outside Debbie's house in Scandinavia Heights, Saundersfoot.

Lyn can be contacted via Walk the Walk! on Facebook.