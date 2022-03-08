A BUSINESSwoman from Pembrokeshire has her story sitting amongst stories of other successful business women in an Amazon best-selling book.

Kelly Monroe's story takes up chapter 12 of Inspirational Women in Business 2, which is released today, International Women's Day.

The first series in the book made it to number one on the Amazon best-sellers and this new edition is expected to be just as successful.

Kelly runs Really Pro Ltd, located on Haverfordwest High Street.

The company supports children who struggle to fit into mainstream education to develop skills through vocational means.

Kelly has quite a background having won the Young Engineer for Britian award at 15, after struggling to learn maths at school. She's also worked with Jamie Oliver.

She says of her involvement in the newly published book: “Having read the first book and been so inspired by it during lockdown, I didn’t have to be asked twice to share my story with the world in this second publication of the series.

"At Really Pro we’re proud to have provided an education and training to many young people, left behind by the events of the last few years, who have gone on to achieve exceptional results outside of the formal education system.

"My chapter focuses on the premise that the right experience, and the right people encouraging you to succeed is everything.

"When I think about my school life, I liked learning but I didn’t do well in school.

Kelly goes on to say: “Nowadays the schools I work with they are constantly looking at how to help kids and are adapting their curriculum to meet there needs, which means kids just like me who found things difficult can now find a route that makes them successful.

"Some of the best entrepreneurs and the best people in business didn’t have a mainstream education but excelled through alternative routes and a vocational pathway."

Inspirational Women in Business 2 is available to buy now from Amazon.