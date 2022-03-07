A SCHOOL in Pembrokeshire will receive millions of pounds in government funding to help grow the Welsh language.

Ysgol Caer Elen, in Haverfordwest, will recevie £2.5 million as part of a project to fund an additional 60 Welsh-medium places for children at the school long term.

In total eleven new capital projects are being funded across Wales to expand Welsh-medium education.

The projects will be within nine local authority areas across Wales:

Bridgend

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Flintshire

Gwynedd

Pembrokeshire

Wrexham

The plans include establishing new Welsh-medium primary schools, increasing capacity at existing Welsh-medium primary schools, establishing new Welsh Language Immersion Centres and extending existing Welsh Language immersion.

An additional £1.2m will also be provided to the Urdd for the new financial year, to support the youth organisation to continue its activities, which have been disrupted by Covid-19.

The funding will support a network of Urdd development officers across Wales, as well as provide new support for Welsh-medium apprenticeships within Wales’ most deprived communities.

The funding is in addition to the Welsh Government’s funding to provide free entry to the Eisteddfod in Denbighshire this summer.

Jeremy Miles, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language, said: “Widening opportunities to access Welsh-medium education is absolutely central to growing our language and using Welsh more in our day-to-day lives.

“This investment will help meet the demand for Welsh-medium education by increasing capacity in schools and supporting the increase in Welsh-language immersion.

"The investment will complement our plans to increase the number of Welsh-medium teachers and develop the Welsh language skills of staff in English-medium schools.

“Creating opportunities to use Welsh outside the classroom is also important, whether competitively in the arts or sports, or just visiting the Eisteddfod.

"I’m pleased to support the Urdd next year with continuing its fantastic work in opening up a wide range of opportunities for young people.

“All of these activities will help us achieve our goal of a million Welsh speakers and doubling the daily use of Welsh by 2050.”