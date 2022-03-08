A photo sent on International Women’s Day inspired a St Davids cattle farmer to begin a life saving journey which would see her attend 41 lifeboat shouts to date.

Emma Lockett, reveals was inspired to join the St Davids crew after seeing an all-female RNLI crew image on International Women’s Day back in 2019.

“I had been cattle farming for a few years when, on International Women’s Day, one of my friends sent a photo to me. I remember looking at my phone and seeing a picture of female lifeboat crew members,” she said.

“That inspired me to go down to the station and ask if I could join. I was ready for a new challenge, where I could help keep human lives safe. And I knew that the RNLI and its supporters are the kind of people who will do all they can to give the crews what they need.”

Since joining the RNLI, Emma has attended 41 shouts of which 19 have been as lifeboat crew.

During Emma’s first rescue, the crew launched to a climber who had fallen into the sea. Her crewmates got the climber onto a stretcher, and Emma helped pull her aboard.

Emma said: “When I spoke to the climber on the lifeboat she couldn’t tell me her name – a sign of hypothermia.’ The climber was very cold and had swallowed water. But Emma and the crew gave her casualty care and took her safely to shore.

“We later heard she made a complete recovery,” said Emma. “I was so glad my first shout had helped save a life.”

Emma is now training to be a fire fighter as well as an inshore lifeboat helmsperson.

She hopes her story will inspire other women to volunteer for the RNLI. With more than 500 female lifeboat crew around the UK and Ireland out there ready to save lives, the RNLI recognises the vital part women have played over the years in UK rescue services and will continue to do so in the future.

Not all RNLI roles involve going to sea or being on the end of the pager 24/7. From fundraisers to lifeboat volunteers, lifeguards to press officers, there is a whole host of roles which help the charity save lives at sea.

To find out more about volunteer roles with the RNLI please visit: https://rnli.org/support-us/volunteer/how-you-can-volunteer