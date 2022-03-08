A candle-lit peace vigil to show solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine will take place next Sunday, March 13.
The vigil will be held at 7pm in the car park opposite Penybont Chapel, Wolfscastle.
There will be readings and prayers, poems and a hymn plus a time of silence.
“I've invited local clergy and others to come along to take part, and hope that the whole community will turn out to give support to the people of Ukraine,” said organiser Rev Geoffrey Eynon .
“I would also like to encourage people to bring candles with them, so that our light can shine out to the world during these dark times.”
