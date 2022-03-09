The Pembrokeshire coastline has been named as one of the top ten coastlines of the UK, according to a recent study.
The study, conducted by Stay in Cornwall, listed Pembrokeshire as the joint-fifth best coastline in the whole of the UK, on an equal with Kent.
The study looked at many factors, including the number of awards won, Instagram hashtags and length of coastal path and national parks.
Devon, the only county with two coastlines, finished top of the list, with Hampshire, Cornwall and Highland coming between Pembrokeshire and the top of the list.
Pembrokeshire wasn’t the only Welsh area to feature in the top ten, as Gwynedd was named as tenth on the list.
Shannon Keary, PR and communications manager at Stay In Cornwall, said: “We have had our hearts and minds opened up to the amazing places to visit we have right here in the UK.
“We thought this research could help those in search of some coastal inspiration for a UK holiday in 2022.”
