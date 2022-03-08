A Carmarthen man has been found guilty of 21 counts of raping and abusing abusing children following a five-day trial at Swansea Crown Court.

James Thomas, 42, of Mansel Street, Carmarthen, denied all 21 charges – 10 of the rape of children, including two on a child under 13, nine counts of sexual assault on children and two counts of causing or inciting children to engage in sexual activity.

One victim said the abuse started when she was just five years old with Thomas touching her in a sexual manner. The abuse continued for six years.

Another victim told how the touching started when she was 11 years old; Thomas raped her before she was 13 and the abuse continued for another three years.

Thomas, a former delivery driver, was arrested by Dyfed-Powys Police following a victim’s complaint in January 2020. He denied all charges, claiming the victims had made up the abuse.

But following a five-day trial he was found guilty of all 21 counts.

He has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Tuesday, 29 March.

“Thomas treated his victims with complete contempt, callously denying their pain and grief," said senior investigating officer DI Llyr Williams.

“His abuse will no doubthave a lasting effect on them, however we hope today’s verdict will give them some closure and allow them to move on with their lives."

If anyone is suffering similar abuse they should contact the police. If they would prefer tospeak to someone in confidence, they should comtact New Pathways which is an independent charity that will support victims through every step of the investigation.

New Pathways can be contacted at 01685 379 310 or via email enquiries@newpathways.org.uk

Dyfed-Powys Police can be contacteed at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.