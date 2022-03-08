The scores on the doors for two Pembrokeshire pubs have been issued in the last week.
Both pubs received a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Shipwright Inn, a pub and restaurant at 1 Front Street, Pembroke Dock, was given the score of one out of five after assessment on January 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
The Pump on the Green, Spittal, Pembrokeshire was also given a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on January 28.
The new ratings means that out of Pembrokeshire's 151 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 99 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
