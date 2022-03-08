Italy scrum-half Stephen Varney - who is a former pupil at Ysgol y Preseli in Crymych - has been ruled out of the final two rounds of the Guinness Six Nations Championship due to an injury.

Varney, who hails from Rhoshill, near Cardigan, has won 12 caps for his country, and it is now likely that Alessandro Fusco will take over the number nine jersey for the remaining matches.

The Welsh-speaker has featured in all of Italy's opening Six Nations matches this year, including their defeats to France, England and most recently Ireland a fortnight ago.

The 20-year-old sustained the injury during the opening half of the third round clash in Dublin, and was replaced in the break after the interval by Fusco.

“Gutted to have been ruled out for the remainder of the Six Nations through injury," Varney posted on his social media account. “All the best to the boys for the next two games.”

Varney won the Welsh Schools Under-16s Cup for Ysgol y Preseli in 2017, and came through the junior ranks Crymych RFC, before becoming a professional player.

His mother was also born in west Wales, but both of her parents were born in Italy, hence his eligibility to play for the Azzurri – and he has seized the chance on the international stage.

The Gloucester number nine, who is the son of former Neath and Aberavon flanker Adrian Varney, represented Italy Under 20s and made his senior Test debut as a replacement against Scotland in Florence in autumn 2020.