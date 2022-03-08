Wales' lowest income households are set to benefit from a £330m government support package which could result in individual payments of up to £350.

The Winter Fuel Support Scheme, the Discretionary Assistance Funds and the Cost of Living payment will mean that many households with the lowest incomes will be able to receive payments of £350, with some entitled to further financial support from the Discretionary Assistance Fund.

Around 75% of households are expected to receive some form of financial support and recent analysis confirms that Welsh homes are in line for a more generous financial package than that offered in England by the UK Government.

“We know this crisis will be most significant for those who have the least, so targeting support in this way is the fairest way of helping people," said Rebecca Evans, Minister for Finance and Local Government.

“The cost of living crisis is far-reaching and will affect those who may not have struggled to pay their bills before, so it was right to provide widespread support through the £150 cost of living payment.

"The extra support through the Winter Fuel Support Scheme and Discretionary Assistance Funds means this is a more progressive package that gets money to those who really need it.”

Later this month however, the Chancellor of the Exchequer is expected to make the Spring Statement.

It will likely be made shortly ahead of the increase to the energy price cap and the rise in National Insurance, while inflation is expected to keep increasing.

“Our £330m support package was designed to ease pressures now while providing reassurance in the longer term," added Rebecca Evans.

"But we know full well that people will still be facing very real challenges.

"We took action in our budget, now it’s time for the UK Government to step up in the Spring Statement.