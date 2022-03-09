The opening of a Pembrokeshire town’s new skatepark is getting closer, with the installation of skatepark equipment beginning earlier this week.
Neyland Town Council was awarded more than £40,000 in December 2021 to construct the skatepark, with the hope that it would be completed by the end of March.
Installation of the skatepark equipment started on Monday, March 7, with the park to be opened later this month.
