Hywel Dda University Health Board has announced that parents of children aged five to 11 are now able to book their child’s first Covid-19 vaccination appointment.
Unlike the rollout of vaccines to adults, booking is required for children’s vaccines, and appointments won’t be automatically made by the health board.
Parents are asked to book a time and location convenient by calling 0300 303 8322 or by completing the form available at https://forms.office.com/r/Rn7Tifwj6S
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has advised that all children aged five to 11 should be offered two doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least 12 weeks apart.
For most children, Covid-19 is a mild illness which rarely leads to complications, with hospitalisations and deaths lower than in any other age groups.
However, the risk is higher if the children have underlying health conditions. The health board says a vaccination is a safe and effective way to protect children against serious illness and hospitalisation with Covid-19.
A spokesperson from the health board said: “We understand some parents are understandably nervous about their child receiving a Covid-19 vaccination. It’s up to you and your child to make an informed choice about vaccination.”
