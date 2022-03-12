A WETHERSPOONS in Pembrokeshire made it into the top ten best Wetherspoons in Wales according to ratings on TripAdvisor.
Haverfordwest’s William Owen rounded off the top ten with an overall rating of 4.
Pubs were rated on ‘food’, ‘service’, ‘value’ and ‘atmosphere’, with every Wetherspoons pub in Wales, all 51 of them, ranked from best to worst.
The William Owen received a 3.5 out of 5 for food, 4 out of 5 for service, 4 out of 5 for value, and 4 out of 5 for atmosphere.
Reviews of the pub were summed up by the word ‘excellent’, 170 customers using the adjective to leave feedback on the pub.
The breakfast was described as ‘piping hot’ and of ‘excellent quality’, said one customer.
Another said the value was excellent and the quality of food was consistent.
The top Wetherspoons were ranked as The Central Hotel in Shotten which also got an overall rating of 4 – the same as the William Owen – however the Central Hotel received better ratings for food and value.
Top ten:
1 The Central Hotel, Shotton
Overall rating: 4.0
Food: 4.0
Service: 4.0
Value: 4.5
Atmosphere: 4.0
2 The Elihu Yale, Wrexham
Overall rating: 4.0
Food: 4.0
Service: 4.0
Value: 4.5
Atmosphere: 4.0
3 The Godfrey Morgan, Newport
Overall rating: 4.0
Food: 4.0
Service: 4.5
Value: 4.5
Atmosphere: 3.5
4 The John Wallace Linton, Newport
Overall rating: 4.0
Food: 4.0
Service: 4.0
Value: 4.0
Atmosphere: N/A
5 The Malcolm Uphill, Caerphilly
Overall rating: 4.0
Food: 3.5
Service: 4.0
Value: 4.0
Atmosphere: 3.5
6 The North and South Wales Bank, Wrexham
Overall rating: 4.0
Food: 4.0
Service: 4.5
Value: 4.0
Atmosphere: 4.0
7 The Olympia, Tredegar
Overall rating: 4.0
Food: 4.0
Service: 4.0
Value: 4.5
Atmosphere: N/A
8 Pen Cob, Pwllheli
Overall rating: 4.0
Food: 4.0
Service: 4.0
Value: 4.5
Atmosphere: 4.0
9 The Sir Samuel Romilly, Barry
Overall rating: 4.0
Food: 4.0
Service: 4.0
Value: 4.0
Atmosphere: 4.0
10 The William Owen, Haverfordwest
Overall rating: 4.0
Food: 3.5
Service: 4.0
Value: 4.0
Atmosphere: 4.0
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.