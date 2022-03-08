It's cruel, painful, and causes intense suffering to the animal, yet latest figures released by the RSPCA confirms that the number of dogs whose ears have been cropped has risen by a staggering 236 per cent in the last five years.

Now the RSPCA is eager to clamp down on breeders and owners who continue to inflict this unecessary suffering on their animals.

"It's painful and completely unnecessary," said RSPCA dog welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines. Despite what some breeders will claim, cropping a dog's ears does not benefit them in any way. It can be detrimental to their health, behaviour and welfare."

The reason why breeders and owners continue to crop their dogs' ears is because they believe it makes them look tougher and more intimidating.

Historically, breeds such as Dobermans had their ears cropped as puppies and then splinted - taped to bits of wood or cardboard - to make them grow upwards instead of staying floppy.

Other breeds such as Boston terriers, boxers, great danes, schnauzers and American bulldogs have their ears surgically altered or even completely removed.

Despite the fact that it remains illegall to do so in England and Wales, it continues to happen.

Dr Gaines went on to say that a dogs' ears are an integral feature to their general wellbeing.

As well as needing ears to hear, dogs also move them towards a sound enabling them to position themselves in the best possible place for hearing.

Ears are also used for communicating, both with other animals and humans.

Sadly, ear cropping is being exacerbated by celebrities whose dogs have cropped ears and fashion merchandise bearing photographs of cropped dogs.

"So many dogs are being put through this painful process simply to make them look a certain way and simply to make their owners feel good," concluded Dr Gaines.

"It's entirely for the owner's personal taste but it could seriously affect these dogs for the rest of their lives."

If anyone is concerned about a dog which they believe may have had its ears cropped, they are asked to conact their local RSPCA centre.

The Ceredigion branch can be reached on 01633 289399 while Carmarthenshire and Pemrokeshire both operate from the Llys Nini Animal Centre in Llanelli Tel 01792 229435.