The annual Pembrokeshire Duathlon took place in Neyland last weekend, with more than 130 entrants competing in the event.
Competitors were very excited for the event, which took place at Brunel Quay on the morning of Sunday, March 6, with some coming from as far as Nottingham.
The annual event consists of a 5km run, which is followed by a 20km cycle race before finishing off with another 2.5km run.
Mayor of Neyland, Cllr Simon Hancock, said it was “such a pleasure" to officially start the race on the bright and cold morning.
He hoped everybody who participated enjoyed the event and that they wouldn’t be stranger in future editions.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.