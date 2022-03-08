Milford Haven Town Council has paid tribute to a standing councillor who recently died, having previously served as mayor of the town.
Councillor Anthony Miles was mayor of Milford Haven in 2007-08, and was a councillor for the Central Ward of the town, as well as being on the town council’s Finance, Governance and Projects Committee.
He was also a reserve on the Torch Theatre board of management, a trustee for James Johns and David Stuart Johns Charity Trust, and a representative on the Pembroke Power Station Local Liaison Committee.
Milford Haven Town Council said: “The Milford Haven Town Council is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Councillor Tony Miles.
“Councillor Miles was a valued member of the town council for many years.
“Councillor Miles was passionate about our town. Nothing was ever too much trouble for him.
“Our thoughts are with Tony's family and friends at such a sad time.”
