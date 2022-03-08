A drink driver who crashed into the back of a car, causing the passenger to sustain spinal injuries, has been disqualified from driving for 18 months.
At Haverfordwest Magistrates Court it was heard that on November 17, 2021, Richard Goodrick, of Redberth, had gone to his girlfriend's house in the evening.
They shared a bottle of wine and a row ensued. Goodrick then decided to drive home, and he susequently drove into the back of a vehicle waiting at traffic lights.
The crash occurred on the A477 at Kilgetty and the victim described how her daughter, who was under 18 years of age, suffered a broken femur and a fractured spine due to the incident.
Goodrick, 58, was found to have 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35.
It was highlighted in mitigation that the daughter was on the mend.
It was asked that Goodrick’s clean character was taken into account when sentencing, and his mental health had been affected by the incident.
Goodrick pleaded guilty to one charge of drink driving and one charge of driving without due care or attention.
He was disqualified from driving for 18 months. Goodrick was also fined £440 for each charge.
He will pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £88 with the outstanding debt to be paid within 56 days.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.