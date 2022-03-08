A New Quay coastguard helicopter came to the rescue of an injured walker on Llwyncelyn coastal path on Saturday, 5 March.
After help from a local farmer and paramedics, the casualty, who had sustained an injured ankle in a fall, was lifted to safety.
"At 15:16 New Quay CRT were tasked to Llwyncelyn coast path to assist a member of the public that had taken a fall, and as a result sustained an ankle injury," said a spokesperson for HM Coastguard New Quay.
"Upon the team's arrival on scene, which involved a rather long hike over very treacherous and unstable ground, Welsh Ambulance paramedics were tending to the casualty, as the local farmer kindly offered to transport them by ATV.
"After carefully assessing all possible extraction options, it was deemed too high risk to transport the casualty by stretcher on foot.
"The officer in charge requested Coastguard helicopter Rescue 936 to be tasked from Caernarfon, which was granted a short time after.
"Once on scene, R936 took the decision to winch the casualty aboard, as no suitable landing site could be established.
"With casualty safety onboard, R936 departed and the team began the long hike back to the CRV.
"Team stood down at 19:12."
