A tier one contractor has successfully delivered the pre-construction phase of an upcoming Pembroke Welsh-language school, following approval of the planning application from Pembrokeshire County Council.

Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Penfro in Pembroke will provide places for 210 pupils aged between five and 11, as well as a nursey for 30 pupils and a Cylch Meithrin for children under the age of three.

Morgan Sindall Construction is expected to start work on the school in May 2022, with the school set to open in September 2023.

The school will be located on the site of the old Pembroke School at Bush Hill, near Henry Tudor School.

Rob Williams, area director at Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “We are extremely proud to play a part in building a school which will support teaching in Welsh.

“We will work collaboratively with the council and Welsh Government to deliver a school with reflects the need for state-of-the-art 21st century educational facilities.

“Having worked extensively across the region on educational facilities, we know how important schools are when it comes to nurturing and inspiring young people and helping towns and villages to stay vibrant.”

Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet member for education and lifelong learning, Cllr Guy Woodham, said: “We’re really excited that this project is progressing and has been granted planning approval.

“It’s great news for Pembroke and the surrounding area and will go a long way towards expanding Welsh language education locally.”

“In 2023 we hope to open Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Penfro, replacing the dual stream provision at Ysgol Gelli Aur.”

Cllr Cris Tomos, cabinet member for environment and the Welsh language, added: “Children educated in Welsh at primary school have a wonderful life skill – the ability to communicate in two languages – as well as the enjoyment of a whole world of Welsh-language culture and great career opportunities when they’re older.

“It’s a great gift and I’m delighted at the progress being made.”

Morgan Sindall Construction is also currently working on the £48.7million Haverfordwest High VC School at Prendergast, which is due to be completed in the summer of 2022.

The high school will accommodate 1,500 pupils aged 11 to 16, as well as 250 Sixth Form pupils.