A female entrepreneur from Pembrokeshire attended a special International Women’s Day reception at the House of Lords this week, which recognised the entrepreneurship of several women from across the UK.
Leanne Holder, owner of BecauseRacecarBox and Vitamin Coffee, was one of the 100 multi-achieving women supported by the #ialso100 campaign, which showcases the contribution to society that many female founders are making.
Leanne was named as one of Wales’ most remarkable women last year, and was invited to Westminster for afternoon tea for 2022’s International Women’s Day reception.
She met peers and fellow female business owners, as well as special guest speaker, Dr Rosena Allin-Khan MP, who paid tribute to the power of female entrepreneurship.
Leanne said: “It was so lovely to meet other female entrepreneurs and in turn to celebrate all of the incredible business’s that we have created.
“Working in a really heavily male-dominated field within the automotive industry it was great to speak to others that felt similarly to myself and we were able to share advice and guidance to each other.”
Michelle Ovens CBE, founder of Small Business Britain, added: “Being in room full of such impressive female founders such as Leanne was really uplifting, especially after a tough couple of years for entrepreneurs.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.