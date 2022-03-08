The latest Public Health Wales Covid-19 figures for a 72 hour period show there were 350 new cases recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area.

Today’s figures (Tuesday, March 8) state there were 187 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 111 in Pembrokeshire and 52 in Ceredigion since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 80,683 – 44,905 in Carmarthenshire, 24,086 in Pembrokeshire and 11,692 in Ceredigion.

Data on a Monday is for a 24 hour period up to 9am Friday, and data on a Tuesday is for the 72 hours up to 9am Monday.

Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people do not have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.

For the seven-day period ending on February 27, there were 15,416 lateral flow testing episodes across the three counties – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 1,362 were positive.

There were no new covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area and the total now stands at 706 throughout the pandemic.

In total, 2,628 new cases of coronavirus and 16 new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 821,797 cases and 7,033 deaths.

There have been 18,319 tests done across the country since the last report.

Across Wales 2,522,096 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,389,857 have had their second dose.

‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,914,048 people and 61,225 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.