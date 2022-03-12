We can reveal the best restaurants, bars and cafes where you can take your pets, as ranked by TripAdvisor.
When it comes to dog-friendly places to eat in the county, the top-rated place is the Marloes-based café Runwayskiln, which is rated five out of five, scoring full marks on food, value and service.
Second on the list is The Brewery Inn in Cosheston, of which one dog owner wrote: “OMG the food, staff and the love for dogs (they bring chews, fresh water out in clean dog bowls for each dog).”
The third best dog-friendly place to eat is The Stowaway Coffee Co, Tenby, which scored five out of five on its food, service and atmosphere.
The Castle Inn in Newport comes in at fourth, with its dog friendly bar and beer garden, and one satisfied customer saying the staff brought out treats for his canine buddy.
The top five is rounded off by an Italian restaurant, as Grain in St Davids welcomes furry friends, as well as scores five out of five on food, service and value.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.