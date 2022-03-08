Lisa Thomas was literally following her head as well as her heart when she decided to train for a profession so select that there are only 500 practitioners world-wide.

Since she was a child, Lisa, 48, from Haverfordwest, had felt a calling to work with people suffering hair loss.

“I’ve always been fascinated by the connection between skin conditions and hair loss after having problems myself,” she said.

So after many years working as a financial advisor, Lisa took a leap of faith and trained as a trichologist.

Trichology is a branch of dermatology that focuses on disorders of the hair and scalp and trichologists specialise in treating these disorders, especially hair loss.

Lisa was - and is - the first trichologist in Pembrokeshire and the only person in the profession west of Cardiff.

“I was fulfilling what I always wanted to do,” she said. “I have always felt the need to help people with hair conditions - I feel a real empathy with them and that is what has driven me.”

Her business, Hair Clinical, was set up in Merlins Court, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest in September 2019. Like many others, it was left reeling when the coronavirus pandemic struck six months later.

“It couldn’t have been worse timing,” said Lisa. “My husband Darren and I had literally pumped our life savings into the venture.

“But I wasn’t going to let a global pandemic beat me.

“I persevered and spent my time working on my website and creating an online shop. I also invested in further training, such as scalp micropigmentation, which is a fabulous camouflage treatment for thinning hair.

In the early days I approached a lot of GPs and hairdressers who were extremely encouraging and many refer to me now they have seen the results.”

When people eventually go to see a trichologist, they are frequently ‘broken’ from their previous experiences where they have sought, in vain, a solution for their hair and scalp problems, revealed Lisa.

Her clients range in age from just four years old to over 90, and Lisa loves being the catalyst in restoring their hair and helping them face the future again.

She said: “My greatest joy, is in restoring not just their hair, but their confidence too. It is wonderful to see how my patients re-engage with life again once their hair has returned. I feel greatly privileged to be a part of their journey.

Lisa also gets a boost from her own new role in life

“I have absolutely found ‘me’,” she said. “I’m happier now than I have ever been because I have found my calling.”