A POLICE officer has told a court how they were spat at while arresting a man in Tenby.

Kenny Spelman, of Hanman Road, Gloucester, was out in Tenby on February 19, 2022, with his girlfriend, for dinner and drinks.

Prosecuting solicitor Sian Vaughan explained that a disturbance was reported on the town’s Upper Frog Street after 2am, where 24-year-old Spelman was shouting and swearing.

He then directed his behaviour at the police officers, who subsequently arrested him.

One of the officers described in a victim impact statement that, whilst arresting Spelman, he spat at them.

The officer wrote: “I have been assaulted before but for me this is the worst form of assault. This (the spit) went into both my eyes.

“To me spitting is one of the worst most appalling things you can do. I was so shocked I could not get my words out. Spelman showed no remorse.

“I do not come to work to be spat at. I had to take some of my shift in hospital to take bloods to make sure I had not contracted any diseases.”

Mr Spelman responded to this letter with a letter of his own, in which he insisted be given to the officer in question.

Defence solicitor Abhinav Mohindru read out the letter on his client’s behalf.

“I would like to take the chance to express not only my embarrassment but my remorse. I disrespected the police which was unacceptable.

"The behaviour I displayed was completely out of character. I only wish the police to understand this was not a personal matter.”

Mr Mohindru went on to say his client had described himself as an immature young man, but the letter showed a level of maturity and understanding about the seriousness of what he had done.

Probation officer Julie Norman said it was evident Spelman was remorseful and confirmed the spit did land on the officer’s face.

Spelman also spat in a police cell when they got him to the station.

Appearing in person at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on March 8, Spelman pleaded guilty to three charges; one of being drunk and disorderly in a public place, one of assaulting an emergency worker and one of damaging property.

Spelman was sentenced to a 12 month community order, which included 200 hours unpaid work and 10 days rehabilitation requirement.

He was also made to pay compensation totalling £550, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £95, the outstanding debt to be paid in monthly instalments of £50 starting 21 days from sentencing.