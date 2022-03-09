A woman was arrested last night on suspicion of three offences by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit while driving through the county.
She was arrested on suspicion driving under the influence of drugs, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
She was stopped by police officers while driving in Milford Haven on the evening of Tuesday, March 8, when she provided a positive roadside drug wipe for cocaine.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit has said that she has since been bailed for all offences, pending analysis of her blood samples.
Her vehicle was also seized by officers.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.